Shah Rukh Khan poses with Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude van Damme in Riyadh, tells Jason Momoa that AbRam is a fan of Aquaman. Watch

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:17 IST

Actor Shah Rukh Khan may not have signed any film after the box office debacle - Zero, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t busy. Pictures of Shah Rukh posing with Hollywood stars, Jason Momoa, Jackie Chan and retired martial arts expert and Belgian hero, Jean-Claude van Damme from Riyadh have surfaced online.

Shah Rukh and the other stars are in Riyadh to participate in the Joy Forum, hosted by Saudi Arabia film industry. Shah Rukh shared a picture with Jackie Chan and Jean Claude Vann Damm and wrote: “Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @jcvd @jackiechan @joyforumksa” In one of the videos online, shared by fans, Shah Rukh can be seen thanking the hosts for making it possible for him to meet his heroes, Chan and van Damme and telling Jason that his 6-year old son AbRam is a huge fan of Aquaman.

Shah Rukh, who hasn’t signed any film since last December, was seen as a dwarf in Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. It was SRK’s home production.

The failure of Zero has hit Shah Rukh harder than his previous failures, and he has not signed any new film post that. Speaking about it in April, he had said that while in the past, he would take a decision after a break of two to three months, this time he would take longer. “This time, I didn’t feel like doing it. I thought, this time, I will take out time to watch films and listen to scripts and read books. My kids are also finishing their college life. Suhana is still in college, Aryan will hopefully pass his college in a year. I want to spend more time with my family,” he said in an interview to CRI Hindi in China.

However, not all were disappointed with his decision to take a long break and wife Gauri Khan topped the list. Speaking about it, she had told Zoom TV, “I think it was required. I think more than anything else it’s high time he took this break and I’m happy I can travel while he is at home. And he takes good care of AbRam. So I am super excited. So if I’m not there for the little one, he’s there. It suits me. I think it’s a great, great idea,” she said in the interview. “I think he’ll be up and about very, very shortly.”

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 09:10 IST