Shah Rukh Khan poses with Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, daughter Kaveri in viral pic as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa turns 26

bollywood

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 09:41 IST

A viral picture of actor Shah Rukh Khan and actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi celebrating 26 years of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa has emerged online. Also seen in the picture is Suchitra and Shekhar Kapur’s teenaged daughter, Kaveri Kapur.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, which released in 1994, was one of the early successes in Shah Rukh’s career. Films like these would eventually seal his ‘romantic hero’ image. Suchitra, meanwhile, went on to make waves more in singing than acting. The songs from the film are still popular.

Of late, Shah Rukh seems to be revisiting his older films frequently. At the untimely death of Swades actor Kishori Ballal, earlier this month, Shah Rukh had taken to Instagram to share a still from the film and written: “May her soul rest in peace. Kishori ‘Amma’ will be sorely missed. Especially how she used to reprimand me for smoking. May Allah look after her.”

Prior to that, on the 10th anniversary of My Name Is Khan, Shah Rukh has shared a picture on Instagram and written: “Thank u @karanjohar & @kajol for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film I needed to see everyday pics to know if I have the expressions right! Here’s some of them...”

Also read: Mahira Sharma on being accused of forging Dadasaheb Phalke International award: ‘Untrue and totally uncalled for’

After the debacle of Zero last December, Shah Rukh has reportedly not signed any new film. There have consistent rumours though about what his next acting assignment will be. In the past, there has much speculation that his next film could be with Tamil director Atlee, known for his hits like Bigil. Recently, however, director duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, confirmed that Shah Rukh has liked one of their scripts.

In an interview to film critic Rajeev Masand, DK said, “We just told him a story that we wanted to say and he immediately loved it.” Raj went on to add, “He did say ‘your script is great, it is important to keep the script intact. So whatever happens in that journey, make sure the script remains what you guys wanted it to be. Make the film it should be, don’t be bogged down by the star or actor in it’.” Giving the exact gist of Shah Rukh’s advice, DK chipped in to say, “That’s his way of saying that even if I offer suggestions, don’t feel compelled to take it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more