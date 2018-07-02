Shah Rukh Khan’s on a photo spree with Suhana, AbRam and Aryan during Barcelona holiday

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has often complained about missing his two eldest children as they have shifted abroad for their higher studies. So, as the family has taken off for scenic Barcelona for a much-deserved holiday, SRK is doing what is closest to his heart – an impromptu selfie session with his children.

In one of the photos, shared by wife Gauri, Shah Rukh is seen sitting candidly on the pavement, holding AbRam in his lap as Aryan strikes a stylish pose for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Gauri tweeted, “Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona”

Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona pic.twitter.com/sz1ayHWVu7 — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) July 1, 2018

Earlier, talking about his son AbRam, SRK had said, “He’s not yet started playing cricket. Right now, he’s playing a little bit of football. I would like him to play field hockey for India.”

Gauri also tweeted a few more photos with her son.

Earlier, Shah Rukh also shared an adorable picture with daughter Suhana. “Sun-kissed,” he wrote.

A screen grab of SRK’s InstaStory.

On Suhana’s 18th birthday recently, Shah Rukh had shared a lovely photo of her and had posted, “Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u.”

Before leaving for Barcelona, SRK and his family attended the grand engagement bash of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Mumbai.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is working on Aanand L Rai’s Zero where he plays a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

