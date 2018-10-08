Shah Rukh Khan to speak at Oxford University sooner than sooner, courtesy Malala Yousafzai

Shah Rukh Khan is known for his acting prowess and his romantic persona besides his dancing and hosting skills. However, the superstar is not just all about films but is also a wonderful speaker. The Dilwale actor will soon be addressing the international students at the Oxford University after being invited for the same in 2016. And the credit goes to the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner and social activist Malala Yousafzai for reminding the actor about the invitation.

Alan Rusbridger, principal of Lady Margaret Hall at the Oxford University, had extended an invitation to Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter in 2016 with the tweet, “can we tempt to to Oxford University to talk to our students at @lmhoxford? They love you (I’m the principal).”

Reminding the principal and Shah Rukh of the invitation after two years, Malala wrote on her wall, “Still waiting!!!! @iamsrk.” King Khan took cognisance of the request soon after and replied, “Most certainly would love to do it & meeting u will be a privilege. Will put my team to schedule it sooner than soon.”

Most certainly would love to do it & meeting u will be a privilege. Will put my team to schedule it sooner than soon https://t.co/hX9b0ghJxL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2018

The well-read actor has powerful speeches at the Yale University and University of Edinburgh, as well as at the World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos, Switzerland. The actor had earlier told Mid-Day that he has to take out time to write his speeches as he doesn’t like anyone else to write for him. He had said, “I don’t like anyone writing for me. It takes time for me to sit down and write, given my schedule, but it has to be done by me. I am yet to zero in on a subject for this talk.” He had also expressed that he loves to talk and whenever someone invites him to deliver a speech, he always considers it an opportunity.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his next film Zero. He plays a dwarf in the Aanand L Rai film, which also stars his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film is scheduled for release around Christmas this year on December 21.

