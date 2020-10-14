Shah Rukh Khan wishes Gautam Gambhir on birthday: ‘For all the lovely moments and leadership you showed’

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has shared a heartfelt and warm birthday wish for former cricketer Gautam Gambir. Shah Rukh is the owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which was formerly led by Gautam.

Sharing a post by KKR’s Twitter page, Shah Rukh wrote, “For all the lovely moments and leadership you showed my friend. A very happy birthday to you.” Shah Rukh and Gautam’s fans also wished him on the actor’s post. “Wishing a very happy birthday to one the greatest cricketer that India saw! @GautamGambhir Thank you captain for being with #KKR for so long time. We miss to see u on ground hitting those amazing cricketing shots! Hope u have a wonderful year Gautam!,” wrote a fan.

For all the lovely moments and leadership you showed my friend. A very happy birthday to you. https://t.co/Tdo97Mh9So — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 14, 2020

Recently, Gambhir has revealed what Shah Rukh had told him when he had taken over the team’s captaincy in 2011 from Sourav Ganguly. “This is your team, make it or break it, I will not interfere… I just promised him one thing, I don’t know where it’s gonna happen but by the time I leave, whether it’s gonna be three years or six years, this franchise will be in a much better position,” Gambhir said in Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Gambhir, who led KKR for seven seasons, is also the franchise’s highest run-scorer with 3345 runs in 122 matches.

Shah Rukh and his kids have been spotted twice now at an IPL match this season in Dubai. Recently, Shah Rukh was seen with his son Aryan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium for a Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

Before that, Shah Rukh, Aryan, daughter Suhana and wife Gauri were all seen at a match together. The family flew to Dubai to cheer for the team.

