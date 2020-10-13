Shah Rukh Khan, son Aryan are deep in conversation as they watch IPL 2020 match between KKR and RCB. See pics

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 13:47 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and family continue to spend their time watching cricket matches in Dubai. Shah Rukh is the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders and has been keenly watching the performance of his team during the ongoing Indian Premiere League 2020. On Monday as well, the Zero actor was spotted with his son Aryan during the Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The two have been regularly spotted during several matches played by the KKR. On Monday, Shah Rukh was seen sitting in the stands in a white tee and denims, wearing his trademark cap to cover his lockdown hair and a KKR themed mask.

Shah Rukh and son Aaryan are busy in a conversation at IPL 2020 match.

Shah Rukh Khan watches the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2020. ( PTI )

Aryan Khan, son of Kolkata Knight Riders team owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, watches the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore during IPL 2020, at Sharjah. ( PTI )

Shah Rukh had recently made headlines when he cited a dialogue form an Al Pacino movie to describe KKR’s Houdini act against Kings XI Punjab in their IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. He had tweeted with a picture of himself, “when we add up all those inches that’s gonna make the difference between WINNING and LOSING” (Al Pacino) well done @KKRiders boys. @SunilPNarine74 @prasidh43 @RealShubmanGill & Cap @DineshKarthik ( the win was too close for my gentle heart) love u all.”

"when we add up all those inches that’s gonna make the difference between WINNING and LOSING" (Al Pacino) well done @KKRiders boys. @SunilPNarine74 @prasidh43 @RealShubmanGill & Cap @DineshKarthik ( the win was too close for my gentle heart) love u all — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s production house Red Chillies entertainment is among more than 30 Bollywood production houses and four industry bodies ,which have filed a lawsuit against two television news channels for painting the film industry as a den of drugs and crime following the death of a young movie star. “The privacy of the members of Bollywood is being invaded, and their reputations are being irreparably damaged by painting the entire Bollywood as criminals, seeped in drug culture, and making being part of Bollywood as synonymous with criminal acts in the public imagination,” the producers said in a statement.

Those who filed the suit include The Producers Guild of India, the Screenwriters Association as well as the top Bollywood producers.

