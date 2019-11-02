Shahid Kapoor agrees with Virat Kohli how ‘a good cover drive is therapeutic’ as he gears up for Jersey remake

bollywood

Shahid Kapoor agrees with Virat Kohli’s thoughts on good cover drives and their therapeutic qualities. The actor retweeted the cricket star’s latest tweet, soon after announcing that he would play a cricketer himself in his upcoming film, a remake of Telugu film, Jersey.

Virat had tweeted a picture of himself acing a cover drive on the pitch and wrote, “A good cover drive is therapeutic.” Shahid retweeted it and wrote, “Am feeling it.”

Shahid said after Kabir Singh he decided to do Jersey because he felt deeply connected with the story.” It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey. I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful, inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply,” Shahid said in a statement. The shoot of the film will start by the end of this month in Chandigarh.

The movie will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the critically- acclaimed and commercially successful original. Produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.

Jersey revolves around a father named Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to cricket in his late 30s because of his desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish of an Indian jersey as a gift. How he makes it big despite being limited by his age forms the essence of the story. The Telugu version received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

Shahid’s last outing Kabir Singh emerged as one of 2019’s biggest hit despite the controversies surrounding it. A remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh also featured Kiara Advani in the lead role.

