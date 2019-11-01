e-paper
Happy birthday Ishaan Khatter: His 10 best family pics with Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput

On Ishaan Khatter’s birthday, here are his family photos with brother Shahid Kapoor, sis-in-law MIra Rajput and mother Neelima Azim.

HT Correspondent
Ishaan Khatter shares a close bond with brother Shahid Kapoor and his family.
Ishaan Khatter shares a close bond with brother Shahid Kapoor and his family.
         

Actor Ishaan Khatter turns 24 years old today but the birthday boy is celebrating his big day working. He shared an Instagram story of a scenic home early on Friday morning, letting his fans know his plans for the day.

“Working birthday begins,” he wrote with a video that showed his coffee mug sitting on the ledge of a beautiful house. The actor is currently shooting for BBC’s upcoming series, The Suitable Boy with Mira Nair. The show also stars Tabu.

But the celebrations back home have already begun. His sister-in-law and Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput sent across a special birthday wish for him. “Happy happy birthday not-so-little brother! Stay mad, stay crazy and keep clicking the best pictures of me,” she wrote with a picture of him on her Instagram stories. Ishaan replied, “Love you.”

While we wait for Shahid’s message for his little brother, here are Ishaan’s 10 best family pics with him, Mira, his nephew Zain and niece Misha and mom Neelima Azim. 

Gratitude

🍓 sass = 💯

Ma one and only #bossmom

Guchki baby ❤️

Nice to you today 🤪

Best bites ever

Basic mornings 😋 #throwback

😊 with bhaijaan

Ishaan is Neelima’s son from her marriage to actor Rajesh Khatter while Shahid is her son from her marriage to actor Pankaj Kapoor. Ishaan and Shahid share a great bond as siblings and have also appeared together for an episode of Koffee With Karan last year.

On the episode, Shahid revealed that it was he who asked his mother to give him a little brother. “When my mom got married for the second time she was pretty clear she didn’t want a second baby because she felt like, you know, it was pretty late, she got married in her early 30s. I kept pestering her saying that it is not fair, I deserve a sibling. And she literally had Ishaan for me. I begged her for two or three years. And finally she gave in and said ‘Alright, I am gonna have one,” he said.

Recently Ishaan wrote a special note for Shahid’s performance in Kabir Singh, the biggest solo hit of his career. He praised Shahid’s ability to play a flawed character to perfection on screen and return home to his family as a responsible and loving father and husband. “As happy as can be for my big brother today who’s always been a shining example of a human being for me. Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know,” he wrote. “Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as

#KabirSingh,” he added.

Apart from BBC’s A Suitable Boy, Ishaan also has Khaali Peeli with Ananya Pandey. Ishaan shared the first look of the film on Instagram in August with the caption, “Ek dedh shana, ek item, ek taxi aur ek raat ki kahani. Apun la rahe hain 2020 ki sabse rapchip picture. Its time for It’s time for #KhaaliPeeli (A street-smart guy, an item, a taxi and the story of one night. We are bringing the most awesome film of 2020. Its time for Khaali Peeli).” It will release in July 2020.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 12:38 IST

