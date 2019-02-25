Shahid Kapoor celebrates birthday with wife Mira Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha wishes him in style. See pics

It was a blissful birthday for actor Shahid Kapoor who turned 38 on Monday. The actor celebrated the day amid love and laughter in the company of his wife Mira Rajput and if the pictures are anything to go by, the two had a lot of fun together. Shahid shared a few fun pictures with Mira on his Instagram handle along with the caption, “Vibe!! #happyburdaytome.” The two can be seen making weird faces for the camera.

Mira also shared a candid birthday wish for Shahid on her Instagram handle along with a lovely picture. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.. Thank you for being the most loving husband and friend, for loving me through all my stages and sizes, for spoiling our babies silly with unconditional love and attention, for making sure you remain silly so we can all laugh till our stomachs hurt, for picking me up when I’m down and for tipping me over when you’re looking to make a joke. To the most hardworking, humble and resilient soul. For the one who has so much love to give, I pray God blesses you with even more.”

Shahid is currently working on his next film, titled Kabir Singh. The film is the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy and stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Kiara too, had a candid birthday wish for the actor. She shared a funny boomerang of Shahid with the caption, “Happy birthday to the man who loves the word bro, but hates it when I call him that.” Finally, calling Kiara his sister, he gave a prompt reply, “Thanks Behna.”

Sonam Kapoor had wished the actor with a picture from a recent awards event. She captioned it, “Happiest birthday Shahid! Wish you a year of incredible workouts and cuddles with the kids.”

Sonakshi Sinha, his co-actor in the film R... Rajkumar, shared a throwback picture on the occasion. She can be seen candidly slapping the actor in the picture which went with the caption, “Happy birthday Shahid Kapoor. This is what you get for not answering your phone.” He also replied to her in a similar vein, “Tere maar mein hi pyaar hai.”

