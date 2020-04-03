Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra share glimpses of their living rooms as they binge-watch movies during lockdown. See pics

After days of staying indoors and getting used to household chores, Bollywood celebrities have finally found a better way to keep themselves busy during their time in isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak. While Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra and Hrithik Roshan enjoyed watching The Lion King in the comforts of their respective houses, Shahid Kapoor watched The Mandalorian.

Katrina shared a picture of herself from her living room as she sat down to watch The Lion King. She captioned the picture, “Hakuuuuuna Matata! Myfirst ever premiere from home.” Parineeti, too, shared a picture as she stepped in her nightgown and set up her makeshift home theatre. Sharing her excitement in the caption, she wrote, “My lights are off, projector is on, its time for The Lion King! Come all my rafikis, lets do this together!!”

Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself posing with little Simba on the TV screen. He wrote, “Iv spent my entire childhood watching Disney films and playing with the toys. Such a nostalgic Thursday this has been. Iv been associated with Disney in the past as an actor and voice over artist and now I’m glad I got to attend the #disneyhotstarredcarpetpremier.” Hrithik Roshan posted a stunning selfie as the movie played on his laptop. “Lights off. My first ever Digital Red carpet ( on my Blue carpet !) The Disney marathon is bringing out the child in me.. Such is.. The circle of life :),” he wrote. Meanwhile, Tiger chose to watch the film on his iPad.

Kriti Sanon posted a picture from her living room and captioned it, “I’m home attending my first online Red Carpet Premiere.. of one of my most favorite films— The Lion King!! And you can see the excitement on my face..”

Shahid, however, chose to watch a Disney show, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and shared a selfie with the caption, “Twenty minutes into the series and The Mandalorian is already giving me a run for my subscription. I can’t wait to gobble up all that nostalgia, and so much more.”

The streaming service Disney+ launched in India on April 3. It is available in India via Hotstar and through a rebranded Disney+ Hostar app.

