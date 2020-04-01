Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff can’t wait for Disney+ Hotstar launch, share video messages
Bollywood actors such as Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff and Sonam Kapoor have shared their excitement for the launch of Disney+ Hotstar on April 3.bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 19:49 IST
Several Bollywood actors such as Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff and Sonam Kapoor have shared videos announcing the launch of Disney+ in India. The streaming service will be launched in a package with Hotstar, which has been rebranded Disney+ Hotstar, on April 3.
Each actor in their video message said a version of the same thing, that they hope everyone is staying home during the lockdown, and that there’s entertainment along the way for those looking for new content to watch. While Katrina said that she’s looking forward to The Lion King, Sonam said that she has been a ‘Disney kid’ for as long as she can remember. Tiger also noted that he is excited to watch The Mandalorian on the service.
View this post on Instagram
I know you all are looking for new movies to watch nowadays. The Disney+ Hotstar RedCarpet Premiere is coming to your home 😍 Subscribe now! I’ll be LIVE chatting with you guys tomorrow - April 2nd, 6 PM. MOST IMPORTANT THING - I’ll be in my comfiest PYJAMAS with loads of snacks haha @hotstarpremium @HotstarVIP #StayHomeStaySafe #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere
View this post on Instagram
Thursday plans 📒 🏠 I’m gonna be watching the #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere of the The Lion King & watching the ENTIRE SEASON of Disney+ Original The Mandalorian live on 2nd April at 6 PM on @HotstarPremium! Subscribe now & mark your calendar , See u there 🌟#StayHomeStaySafe @HotstarVIP
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been a Disney kid for as long as I can remember! I couldn’t be more excited to attend an exclusive Disney+ Hotstar Red Carpet Premiere. Subscribe & join me on the 2nd of April, 6 PM onwards and watch The Lion King & the new Disney+ Original The Mandalorian on @HotstarPremium. #StayHomeStaySafe #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere
View this post on Instagram
Thursday plans are on with me u and Disney+Hotstar. Catch the lion king and the mandalorian at red carpet premiere tommorow at 6. Subscribe and don't miss a moment to Chat with me, watch with me, chill with me! @HotstarPremium @HotstarVIP #StayHomeStaySafe #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere
View this post on Instagram
Thursday Night Plans! Attending the Disney+ Hotstar Red Carpet Premiere. Watch The Lion King & the new Disney+ Original The Mandalorian with me live on 2nd April at 6 PM on @HotstarPremium. Which one are you guys more excited for? Don't forget to subscribe to watch with me! @HotstarPremium @HotstarVIP
In its official statement, Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India,said, “We hope the power of Disney’s storytelling, delivered through Hotstar’s technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times.”
Under the new partnership, Indian viewers will be able to watch films such as The Avengers, Iron Man, Thor Ragnarok, The Lion King, Frozen II, Aladdin and Toy Story 4.
Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription plan is priced at Rs 399 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 1,499 per year.
During the lockdown, several actors have been sharing updates from their daily routines, which in Katrina’s case includes cleaning her house and washing dishes. Tiger, meanwhile, has shared workout videos.
