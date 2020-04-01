e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff can’t wait for Disney+ Hotstar launch, share video messages

Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, Tiger Shroff can’t wait for Disney+ Hotstar launch, share video messages

Bollywood actors such as Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff and Sonam Kapoor have shared their excitement for the launch of Disney+ Hotstar on April 3.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 19:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Disney+ will be launched in India on April 3.
         

Several Bollywood actors such as Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff and Sonam Kapoor have shared videos announcing the launch of Disney+ in India. The streaming service will be launched in a package with Hotstar, which has been rebranded Disney+ Hotstar, on April 3.

Each actor in their video message said a version of the same thing, that they hope everyone is staying home during the lockdown, and that there’s entertainment along the way for those looking for new content to watch. While Katrina said that she’s looking forward to The Lion King, Sonam said that she has been a ‘Disney kid’ for as long as she can remember. Tiger also noted that he is excited to watch The Mandalorian on the service.

 

 

 

 

 

In its official statement, Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India,said, “We hope the power of Disney’s storytelling, delivered through Hotstar’s technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times.”

Under the new partnership, Indian viewers will be able to watch films such as The Avengers, Iron Man, Thor Ragnarok, The Lion King, Frozen II, Aladdin and Toy Story 4.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription plan is priced at Rs 399 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is priced at Rs 1,499 per year.

During the lockdown, several actors have been sharing updates from their daily routines, which in Katrina’s case includes cleaning her house and washing dishes. Tiger, meanwhile, has shared workout videos.

