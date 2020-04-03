Pankaj Tripathi watches sunset from his balcony, asks fans ‘Enjoy this time, we will fight and we will win’. Watch

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 08:50 IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is at home with his family, like the entire country which is under a 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. The Sacred Games actor shared a video of him watching sunset from the balcony of his residence as the sound of a person practising a classical dance form can be heard in the background.

In the video, Pankaj says, “ye aaj ka suraj hai, jaane wala hai. Ghar pe khada hun balcony pe. Aap sab bhi ghar pe rahein, surakshit rahein. Ghar pe rahte huye aap is mahamari se lad rahein hain. Bahut sari creative cheezein hain jo karein, aanand lein. Hum ladenge, aur jeetenge. (This is today’s sun and its about to go. I am standing in the balcony of my house. You also stay at home, stay safe. You can fight this crisis by staying at home. Enjoy this time. We will fight and we will win).” He ends the video saying, “aaj ka suraj hai, jaane wala hai.....aur ye gaya. (the sun is going....and it’s gone).”

The reflection of the actor making the video can be seen on the glass door. While his wife or daughter aren’t seen in the video, someone can be heard practicing classical dance in the background.

Pankaj had earlier shared a video message in which he urged his fans to practise social distancing. He had also asked his fans to keep themselves involved at home by doing creative things which they love. He had said to use this time in a creative way: “Like I cooked for my daughter today.”

Pankaj will now be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film was scheduled to release on April 10 but has now been postponed due to spread of coronavirus. He will be seen as Team India manager Man Singh in the film which stars Ranveer Singh as cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Dev.

His another film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has also been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. His other upcoming projects include Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga.

