Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram was hijacked by wife Mira and the result is hilarious

When Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor went for a date together on Wednesday, the Bollywood actor had no idea what his pretty wife had in store for him. Date over, as the duo returned home, Mira hijacked Shahid’s Instagram account and populated it with memes. The butt of all jokes, of course, was her dear husband!

After sharing a cute picture of Shahid along with his daughter Misha, Mira decided to mess around the actor’s profile. She posted her own selfie where we can see Shahid in the background. “Insta trakeover by me. What is he doing at the back?” she wrote. What followed were various photos of Shahid with hilarious captions to go with his expressions. The photos are from Shahid shooting for his upcoming film, Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Bliss. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:30am PDT

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2016 and were soon blessed with their daughter Misha in 2017. Both of them are busy on social media and Mira often trolls her husband in the most adorable way possible...

The Bollywood couple announced Mira’s second pregnancy in April, with daughter Misha’s adorable photo. She gave a big smile to the camera with words ‘big sister’ written by her side. “I am very happy. We just felt like sharing it with everybody. Mira said she wanted to put it on Instagram, and I felt the photograph was really cute. So, it was a spontaneous decision and it just happened,” Shahid said at the recent Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation Awards.

On the work front, Shahid is working on Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

