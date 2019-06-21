Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh records third best advance booking of 2019 at box office behind Bharat, Avengers Endgame

Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, may have received mixed reviews from critics but got a good response at the ticket windows. The film opened to excellent occupancy in the morning, which hints at good box office collection on day one.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, Kabir Singh had the third best advance of the year with pre-release collections of Rs 11.50 crore. The advance booking for the film opened on Sunday. It may emerge as the third best opening film of this year, lagging behind Marvel blockbuster Avengers Endgame and Salman Khan’s Eid release, Bharat.

The report suggests Avengers Endgame collected around Rs 49 crore and Bharat around Rs 23 crore in advance booking. Kabir Singh’s advance collections are also better than the recent multi-starrer Kalank, which collected around Rs 9 crore in pre-release sales.

A report on the portal says the film observed second best occupancy of the year at 50%. It garnered a wonderful response in single screen theatres and seems to have done exceptionally well in cities like Surat, Indore, Bhopal, Jaipur, Ajmer and Latur.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the screen count of the film on Twitter. “#KabirSingh screen count...India: 3123 Overseas: 493 Worldwide total: 3616 screens Starts with a bang... Not just urban centres, even mass-dominated areas witness excellent occupancy in morning/pre-noon shows... Big Day 1 biz on the cards. India biz,” he tweeted.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, both directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It revolves around the titular character played by Shahid who goes on a path of self-destruction when the woman he loves marries another man.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 21:17 IST