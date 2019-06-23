Shahid Kapoor says he loses his cool when someone misbehaves with a woman: ‘I don’t understand’

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is receiving a lot of appreciation for his performance in his latest outing, Kabir Singh, has said that people who do not reciprocate feelings of love are very thankless.

In an interview to Bollywoodlife,Shahid was asked to react as himself to situations from the film’s trailer. Replying to the situation about his partner not admiring him as much as he does, Shahid said, “That’s hurtful. In any situation that’s hurtful. It could happen with somebody you love, it could happen with your parents, it could happen at work, it could happen with your siblings…and there will always be those….I really want to abuse them…because they are very thankless people. How can you be so besharam (shameless) taking the appreciation and not giving the acknowledgement back to someone.

He also said he can lose his cool when someone misbehaves with women. “That’s one time I can lose my cool. I don’t understand how men can misbehave with women…It is basic manners and it happens! It happens all the time, when I move around with Mira.”

“Over the years, I have matured and I understand but it pisses me off,” he added. When told that Mira has adapted well to the pap culture, Shahid said, “That’s to her credit, as her husband it is my duty to take care of her, right? She is being nice about it doesn’t mean I just let it go, right?” he added.

Shahid took on a more fun approach when asked about being wrong in marriage. “See, I am married. Shaadi ho gayi hai to life mein aadmi ye seekh leta hai ki when you are right also you are wrong. (After marriage, you learn that you can be wrong even when you are right).”

