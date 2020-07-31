Shahid Kapoor wishes Kiara Advani on her 28th birthday: ‘Kabir’s wishes for you are that no one touches you’

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 10:28 IST

Shahid Kapoor has shared a candid wish for his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani on her birthday. Kiara is celebrating her 28th birthday on Friday.

Shahid shared a still from Kabir Singh on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Preetiiiii aka @kiaraaliaadvani. Kabir’s wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na kare.”

Shahid and Kiara’s Kabir Singh turned out to be their biggest solo blockbuster. It collected around Rs 278 crore at the domestic box office. Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 379 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama.

However, the Sandeep Vanga film was also slammed for glamorising misogyny and toxic masculinity. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Kiara had said the film “was so real, and so flawed”. She said, “there were things that were raised in the debate (around the film) that were actually healthy... Somewhere we get really hard on certain films, and I don’t know if it was that fair to be that hard on this film.”

Wondering if that was because the story was told from Kabir’s point of view, she said, “Sometimes I wonder had you seen Preeti’s life when she goes missing in the second half, maybe there would have been some sort of justification... Maybe had the audience seen what she went through when the separation happened would they have been so hard?...”

On the other hand, Shahid had said that he is now answerable only to the audience of his films. He told Hindustan Times, “The first thing that I felt [vis-a-vis Kabir Singh] was a very strong and direct connection with the audience. When you get such overwhelming love, you realise its direct intensity. So, now, I feel very connected with the audience and people who have given me and the film so much love. And I only feel answerable only to them.”

“Let me be very honest, I have just bought a house in Worli, and I need to pay for it, so I am very happy that I got a successful film,” he added.

Shahid will now be seen in another South film remake, Jersey, in which he will be seen as a middle-aged cricketer. Kiara also has a couple of films in her kitty including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indu Ki Jawaani, Sherhaah and Laxxmi Bomb.

