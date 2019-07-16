Shakti Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor will be back by September, will celebrate their birthdays together

Actor Shakti Kapoor (66) recently revealed on a comedy show that his friend, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor (66), who is currently in New York recovering after undergoing cancer treatment, is “doing fine and will be coming back to India by August end”.

Interestingly, Shakti’s birthday falls on September 3 and Rishi’s on September 4 and when contacted, Shakti told us that every year they celebrate their special day together.

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares birthday pic in swimsuit from Mexico, Arjun Kapoor jokes she’s ‘basically gone for photoshoot’

“My and Chintu’s birthday is just a day apart and we have been celebrating together and cut cakes from the times when Raj Kapoor [Rishi’s father] was alive and we would be shooting in Chembur,” says Shakti, sharing his recent conversation with Rishi.

“When I spoke to him last, and told him that our birthday is coming and I’m going to miss him this time, Chintu said, ‘We’re going to celebrate the birthday together again in Mumbai’,” says an excited Shakti, adding “This news made my day and we all are eagerly waiting for him to come back.”

Confirming the news, actor Randhir Kapoor, Rishi’s elder brother, says, “If the doctors give the permission, Chintu will be back by second or third week of August. We’re happy for him to be back soon.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 20:36 IST