Sham Kaushal responds to sexual harassment allegations. Read his statement here

Bollywood action director Sham Kaushal, father of actor Vicky Kaushal, has apologised for ‘unintentionally’ causing hurt, in response to sexual harassment allegations made against him amid the growing Indian #MeToo movement.

“Ever since I have been working in this industry I have tried my best to be a good human being professionally and personally, never wishing to hurt or disrespect anyone. I have read the allegations made against me by some crew members. If I have unintentionally caused any hurt or anguish, I unconditionally apologise to the ladies, to the production houses, and to each & every member of the film fraternity,” he wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Kaushal’s response comes after writer and #MeToo advocate Mahima Kukreja shared the account of a former assistant director named Nameeta Prakash, who alleged that Kaushal had invited her for a drink in his room, and when she refused, had shown her a pornographic video on his phone.

Sharing her story, she wrote: “Back in 2006 on an outdoor shoot, Shyam Kaushal, the famous and award winning Bollywood stunt director decided that I should be going to his room after wrap to drink vodka, the sound of that was just so wrong that I lied to him & told him I don’t drink at all. He tried to insist, by saying that I didn’t know what I am missing out on and when I stuck my ground he picked up his phone and suddenly plugged it in-front of me with a porn MMS video clip on it.”

Several prominent Bollywood personalities such as directors Subhash Ghai, Rajat Kapoor, Sajid Khan and actors such as Nana Patekar and Alok Nath have been named in India’s #MeToo movement. Action has already been initiated against some of the alleged. While investigations have been launched into some cases, Sajid Khan has quit his duties as director on Housefull 4, with star Akshay Kumar announcing that the production has been halted until the matter has been looked into.

Hrithik Roshan have stressed that he would not be working with director Vikas Bahl - also named in the stream of allegations - on the upcoming film Super 30, were the allegations against him to be proven true.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 14:25 IST