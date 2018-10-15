Vicky Kaushal’s father Shyam Kaushal accused of sexual harassment by assistant director

The MeToo movement that has taken India by storm has a new casualty every second day. Most affected are popular film industries including Bollywood and the Indian media. The latest name to be called out is action director Shyam Kaushal, father of popular actor Vicky Kaushal.

Nameeta Prakash, who has worked as an assistant director on films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Ab Tak Chappan and Monorama Six Feet Under, has spoken about Shyam’s sexual misconduct on Twitter. She said that during one of the outdoor shoots, Shyam asked her to join him for a drink in his room. On her firm refusal, he showed her a pornographic MMS on his mobile phone.

By Nameeta Parekh. About Shyam Kaushal, Bollywood stunt director. pic.twitter.com/b5bLeALFMF — Mahima Kukreja 🌱🌈✊🏽 (@AGirlOfHerWords) October 14, 2018

Sharing her story, she wrote: “Back in 2006 on an outdoor shoot, Shyam Kaushal, the famous and award winning Bollywood stunt director decided that I should be going to his room after wrap to drink vodka, the sound of that was just so wrong that I lied to him & told him I don’t drink at all. He tried to insist, by saying that I didn’t know what I am missing out on and when I stuck my ground he picked up his phone and suddenly plugged it in-front of me with a porn MMS video clip on it.”

Shyam has worked in several high profile projects such as Padmaavat, Bajirao, Dangal among others. He is yet to respond to the allegations.

Ever since actor Tanushree Dutta came out with her story of facing the brunt of sexual harassment at the hands of actor Nana Patekar, a number of women have come forward with their tales. Among the host of big names who have named are Sajid Khan, Rajat Kapoor, Alok Nath, Kailash Kher and Vikas Bahl among others. The women who have stepped forward to call out these men include Sandhya Mridul, Vinta Nanda, Deepika Amin, Sona Mohapatra, Saloni Chopra, Rachel White and many journalists. The movement has found support a fair number of young actors including Sonam Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and Farhan Akhtar while many senior members have chosen to stay mum on the issue.

Sajid stepped down as the director of Houseful 4 after actor Akshay Kumar declared that he would not work with a “proven offender” after three women--an actor, an AD and journalist--accused him of sexual misconduct.

