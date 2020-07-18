Sharad Kelkar: If you say no to a Bollywood film, people think ‘arrey iske bhaav badh gaye hain’

bollywood

Just like late Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Sharad Kelkar, too, graduated to films from television, and by his own admission, he has had his share of challenges and low points. And in his experience so far, the actor says the biggest drawback has been people’s inability to understand why a person rejects something or someone.

“If I’m offered a film but I say no to it, the reason can be anything from date issues to any personal reason, I am not deliberately doing it. People only view a situation from their own perspective, they have to step into the other person’s shoe as well before making a judgment,” shares Kelkar, who has starred in films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Rocky Handsome (2016), Baadshaho (2017) and Tanhaji (2019).

The actor, 43, requests everyone — from big producers to every small and big actor — to be mindful of the fact that a person can’t always have their way.

“In case you say no to something or someone says no to you, it means there has to be a reason. People take it negatively – if you don’t pick up a call or say no to film, they’d say ‘Arrey iske bhaav badh gaye hain’. At the end of the day, it’s about choice and situation. The problem with Bollywood is that we cannot accept no and that’s wrong,” he explains.

While Kelkar mourns the untimely demise of Rajput, he says those who looked up to the late actor as their role model are most affected by it.

“He was a bright kid. He chased his dreams and realised them. He was an inspiration for a lot of newcomers and aspiring actors from small towns. It’s a major setback to them,” he says.

However, the Tanhaji actor adds that while what happened to Rajput was unfortunate, youngsters should not lose hop and should continue to follow their dreams in Bollywood as there’s a lot of scope.

“There’s a is a change. People aren’t that ruthless as you think. There are some who’re self centered and egotistic, but there are other people also. Why do you want to work with those five? You can prove your mettle by working with other 95, too. There’s no need to panic get disheartened,” he opines.

