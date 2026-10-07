Los Angeles, Hollywood veteran Steven Spielberg is set to take a hands-on creative role on the next live-action "Transformers" film with Michael Bay is in early talks to return as director. Steven Spielberg to steer creative direction of next 'Transformers' film; Michael Bay in talks to direct

Spielberg, who will serve as an executive producer, will oversee the creative direction of the eighth live-action instalment alongside longtime franchise producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, sources told Deadline.

The film is being developed from a script by Jason Fuchs, with plot details under wraps except that it will be set in the present day.

No cast has been announced as the project remains in early development.

Spielberg and di Bonaventura will be joined as producers by Mark Vahradian, Don Murphy, Tom DeSanto and Hasbro.

Spielberg played a key creative role in the first two "Transformers" films, which launched the live-action franchise in 2007.

He also selected Bay to direct the first film, which starred Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox and introduced audiences to the live-action versions of the Autobots and Decepticons.

The franchise has since expanded into a major global property, with seven live-action films collectively generating more than USD 5.4 billion worldwide.

Bay directed the first five films in the series, including "Transformers", "Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen", "Transformers: Dark of the Moon", "Transformers: Age of Extinction" and "Transformers: The Last Knight".

He stepped away from directing the franchise after the 2017 film.

The series subsequently continued with "Bumblebee" in 2018, directed by Travis Knight, and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" in 2023, directed by Steven Caple Jr.

According to Deadline, the new Paramount leadership made reviving the franchise a priority following the completion of the Skydance-Paramount merger in 2025.

Paramount Pictures co-chairs Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg met Spielberg soon after taking their positions to discuss the franchise and other projects.

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