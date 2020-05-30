Sharad Kelkar: Producers have to think about how to recover the cost amid the lockdown

bollywood

Updated: May 30, 2020 13:41 IST

With so many Bollywood movies skipping theatrical release and directly premiering on the OTT platforms, actor Sharad Kelkar feels that it’s completely the “producer’s call as they have to think about how to recover the costs.” Since theatres are shut for the indefinite time period due to the lockdown, the actor says releasing on OTT platforms seems to be the only feasible option for them.

“Producers take loans, invest in films, and wait for its release so that they can recover the cost and pay the cast and crew. It’s the question of the survival and the welfare of everyone associated with the project. It makes it more important for them to release the movie so that everybody gets paid,” he shares.

However, Kelkar, 43, points out that for viewers, the experience of watching a movie OTT platforms will not be the same as watching it on the big screen. “There are few films which have its cinematic charm, larger than life picturisation and the sound effect which can best be experienced on the big screen,” he shares.

Even the theatre culture, which has its own appeal, will be missed if the movies directly release on the OTT platforms. “I don’t know how commercially it will benefit the movie but yes, the buzz of Friday release and the weekend box office collection is something which we all will miss,” adds Kelkar, who has three films in the pipeline - Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India and Darbaan.

While some makers are planning to push the release dates of their movies to next year, many people feel that going for OTT release seems to be the only viable option amid this lockdown. “Digital entertainment is the king in today’s time and looking at the worldwide reach and a large number of subscribers of the OTT platforms and the option to watch content anytime, anywhere, gives an advantage to OTTs over theatres. But I’ll still love my film to release in theatre,” Kelkar says.

