Shatrughan Sinha calls Sanjay Dutt ‘worthy son of nation’s favourite’ Sunil Dutt, prays for his recovery

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:16 IST

Shatrughan Sinha has called Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer, a fighter. He shared two throwback pictures with the Kalank actor and said “he will return a winner this time too”.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote on Twitter on Thursday, “Disturbing news! Healing prayers for our own @duttsanjay who is a fighter & as his wife Manyata & family say he will return a winner this time too, Amen. He is the worthy son of nation’s favourite, actor, parliamentarian, social & political activist, a true nationalist, late & great #SunilDutt. Hope,wish & pray Sanju for your smooth & fast recovery. God Bless! Love & profound regards to the family.”

On August 11, Sanjay shared on Twitter about taking the small break for medical purposes. The announcement came after he was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital, on August 8, after complaining of breathlessness. However, he was discharged from the hospital on Monday. He was later diagnosed with lung cancer.

Sanjay’s wife Maanayata Dutt released a statement extending her thanks to everyone for the scores of well-wishes on social media for the actor’s speedy recovery. “We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass,” read her statement. In addition to this, she also made a heartfelt request to his legion of fans to “not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth, and support.”

On August 8, the Munnabhai MBBS actor, soon after hospitalisation issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is “doing well” and his reports for COVID-19 were negative.

Sanjay is yet to complete the shooting of his South film KGF Chapter 2. The news of his cancer diagnosis came a day before the trailer release of his Mahesh Bhatt film, Sadak 2. He will also be seen in Torbaaz which is headed for a digital release on Netflix.

