 Shibani Dandekar, Anusha share pictures from their little sister’s wedding. See here
Shibani Dandekar, Anusha share pictures from their little sister’s wedding. See here

Anusha and Shibani Dandekar’s sister Apeksha got married on Monday. See her wedding pics here.

bollywood Updated: Feb 12, 2019 20:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shibani Dandekar,Anusha Dandekar,Dandekar Sisters
Anushka and Shibani Dandekar’s sister Apeksha has tied the knot.(Instagram)

Singer Shibani Dandekar and television host Anusha Dandekar have shared a precious picture from their little sister’s wedding. The youngest Dandekar daughter, Apeshka tied the knot on Monday and Shibani shared a sweet message on Instagram with a photo of the three sisters.

“Little goose is the first one out the gate!,” Shibani captioned a black and white picture of the wedding. In the picture, the sisters are seen holding a canopy of flowers over the bride as she walks down the aisle.

More pictures were shared of the beautiful bride and her groom by her friends. Check them out:

Apeksha Dandekar at her wedding.

Also read: Gully Boy celeb review: Fast & Furious’ Michelle Rodriguez, Bollywood calls it beautiful, among best Hindi films ever

Anusha’s boyfriend Karan Kundra was also holding the canopy with the sisters and even Shibani’s boyfriend, actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar was at the wedding.

Shibani even shared a picture with Farhan on Instagram. “I’m not good with the poetry so imma go with ... wedding vibes with my Foo. my sisters wedding just to be clear!,” she captioned the photo. Shibani and Farhan began dating last year and now often share loved up pictures with each other on social media.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 20:17 IST

