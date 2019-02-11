Farhan Akhtar shares cosy pic with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, pens poetry for her

They may not have officially announced their relationship but Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are also in no mood to hide it from their fans. The Bollywood actor-director has once again shared a beautiful and candid picture with his rumoured girlfriend and also penned poetry for her.

“Tum muskuraado zaraa, Chiraag jalaado zaraa, andhera hataado zaraa, roshni phailaado zaraa @shibanidandekar”, Farhan wrote, sharing the picture on Instagram and Twitter.

In a previous interview to Mid Day, Shibani had said about the relationship, “I am not secretive, but I don’t feel the need to say things out loud.”

Also read: Farhan Akhtar pens romantic post for Shibani Dandekar, calls her ‘a gift from the universe’

Farhan was married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani for 16 years before they divorced in 2016. “This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably decided to separate. Our children remain our priority and it is immensely important to us, as responsible parents, that they be protected from unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we are given the privacy that is required at this time to move forward in a dignified manner,” the couple announced the divorce in a joint statement. Farhan and Adhuna have two daughters - Shakya and Akira.

Farhan recently produced the popular Amazon Prime series Mirzapur and will soon be seen along side Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in director Shonali Bose’s tentatively titled The Sky is Pink. He is also likely to return with a third entry in the Don franchise with Shah Rukh Khan back as the lead star.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 14:42 IST