Shibani Dandekar on being trolled for the video with her house help: Social media isn’t a place for you to be judged and criticised

bollywood

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:01 IST

Social media trolling is nothing new and celebrities, by now, have gotten used to it. Shibani Dandekar, too, got a taste of it recently when her video with her house help Sunita during a cooking session didn’t go down well with many, who trolled her, for being disrespectful towards her maid.

However, the 39-year-old remains unperturbed. She says, “I don’t care what the trolls say on social media and I don’t always respond to them. But at times, I feel it’s important to put some people in place; they need to be told that their behaviour is out of order.”

She asserts that you can’t have someone shoot you down constantly on social media. “It isn’t a place for you to be judged and criticised by others. This isn’t a platform for you to be nasty and vile. If you’re going to be that way, you’ll be blocked,” she maintains.

In the video, Dandekar is seen asking her house help if she had boiled the pasta with some salt in it, but when she said no, the actor made her disappointment evident while exclaiming, “Sunita, oh my God, I tell you. Now we’ll have to improvise.”

Calling the whole incident a joke, Dandekar clarifies that she’s a “disaster in the kitchen”, and Sunita has been very supportive to her all this while. “Humour is a huge part of the way I operate; if people can’t understand a joke then they should not follow me. I know where I’m coming from and the kind of relationship I’ve with the people I work with and they also understand,” she explains.

Though many celebrities have been posting pictures and videos of them doing household chores and workout videos, Dandekar feels this is not the time tobe judgemental. “At such a time, everyone is facing different challenges and worries, and are trying to get through the day in the best way possible. If a person wants to post fitness or grooming videos all day long, let them (do that). If you don’t want to see it, don’t look at it. But you can’t tell somebody how to live,” she asserts.

The need of the hour, the Made in Heaven actor says, is to “become more compassionate and kind” towards each other. “As long as you aren’t hurting anyone through your post, just do what makes you happy and what is important for you and ignore others,” says Dandekar, who is utilising this time learning the piano and writing for a new web show with actor Gaurav Kapoor and director Akanksha Seda.

She shares, “This is the first time I’m doing something like this and will be producing it as well. It’s a completely different kind of experience I’m absolutely enjoying the whole process of creating something.”