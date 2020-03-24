Shilpa Shetty confesses being insecure of sister Shamita Shetty: ‘She was fairer, I had dark complexion’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 16:04 IST

Shilpa Shetty has revealed how nasty she was to her sister Shamita Shetty who is three and a half-years younger to her. The actor revealed confessed that she used to pinch her in the crib and was insecure of her being fairer than her.

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Shamita revealed, “She used to pinch me in the crib.” Shilpa confessed doing this to her sister and said, “My dad told me that I did feel a little left out in the first year. Shamita was fairer, I had dark complexion so I was going through an insecurity phase in my life. I used to ask my mom, ‘why did you make her fair and why did you made me dark?’ At night when she would be sleeping, apparently I would go and pinch her and make her cry.”

Shilpa revealed that she even attended Shamita’s first audition and was very scared for herself. “I always felt she’s the better looking sister, the fairer one. She’s a better actress and a dancer. So I’ll admit this for the first time on this show that when she debuted, I did feel that nobody would give me work anymore after that,” she said.

Talking about their various nasty fights, Shlipa said, “We used to fight a lot when we were kids. There was a time I have locked Shamita inside daddy’s cupboard. Then, when she came out, she was mata chandalini (laughs). Then we have had huge fights. She and I have fought, I have thrown a sun mica piece at her and there’s a cut on her face.”

Also read: Shruti Seth is happy to be home amid coronavirus lockdown: ‘I am getting to hang out with my daughter, I would barely see her’

Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra welcomed their second child via surrogacy in February this year. She announced the birth of the baby girl on Instagram as the child turned one-month-old. She shared a picture of her tiny hand resting on her hand which was resting on Raj’s hand and wrote, “Your first milestone, my princess SAMISHA... Happy One month to you. Love you to the moon and back...#SamishaShettyKundra #family #love #gratitude #blessed #daughter #onemonth.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more