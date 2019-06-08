Shilpa Shetty gets a special birthday message from husband Raj Kundra, he calls her ‘God’s favourite angel’

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who celebrates her 44th birthday on Saturday, was in for a surprise when husband Raj Kundra posted a special birthday message for her on Instagram. Calling Shilpa ‘God’s favourite angel’ and thanking her for inspiring everyone, Raj used the hastag ‘Girlfriend’ in the post.

Sharing a beautiful picture where he couple is holding hands and looking at the camera, Raj wrote an emotional note for Shilpa. “When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I can’t express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all 🙏 #Love #girlfriend #birthday #family #happiness #timeless #beauty”

Shilpa was overwhelmed with all the love coming her way. “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww thankyouuuuuu my jaan Love you,” she responded to the post.

Also read: After Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for wearing sari without a blouse, designer Tarun Tahiliani speaks in her defence, calls it ‘a global statement’

This is not the first time Raj has used #Girlfriend in his posts for Shilpa. He often shares love-filled posts with Shilpa as well as their son. Just a week ago, he posted a picture with Shilpa ahead of a dinner date and wrote, “10 years this November of being together but our Friday Date Nights still make me go weak in the knee just like The first time when I saw you! Blessed to have such an amazing Girlfriend @theshilpashetty so proud of you! Your every achievement your values your nature your amazing ability to multi task the multiple hats you wear! I love you 😍 #blessed#girlfriend #datenight.”

Raj and Shilpa got married in 2009. They have a seven-year-old son named Viaan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 14:17 IST