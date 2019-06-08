Shilpa Shetty gets a special birthday message from husband Raj Kundra, he calls her ‘God’s favourite angel’
As Shilpa Shetty turned 44, husband Raj Kundra had a special message for her, reminding how she inspires everyone and proves that age is just a number.bollywood Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:17 IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty, who celebrates her 44th birthday on Saturday, was in for a surprise when husband Raj Kundra posted a special birthday message for her on Instagram. Calling Shilpa ‘God’s favourite angel’ and thanking her for inspiring everyone, Raj used the hastag ‘Girlfriend’ in the post.
Sharing a beautiful picture where he couple is holding hands and looking at the camera, Raj wrote an emotional note for Shilpa. “When I look back at our journey I just thank god for putting his favourite angel in my life. You are a blessing and I can’t express how much I love you @theshilpashetty wishing you a very happy happy birthday. May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all 🙏 #Love #girlfriend #birthday #family #happiness #timeless #beauty”
Shilpa was overwhelmed with all the love coming her way. “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww thankyouuuuuu my jaan Love you,” she responded to the post.
This is not the first time Raj has used #Girlfriend in his posts for Shilpa. He often shares love-filled posts with Shilpa as well as their son. Just a week ago, he posted a picture with Shilpa ahead of a dinner date and wrote, “10 years this November of being together but our Friday Date Nights still make me go weak in the knee just like The first time when I saw you! Blessed to have such an amazing Girlfriend @theshilpashetty so proud of you! Your every achievement your values your nature your amazing ability to multi task the multiple hats you wear! I love you 😍 #blessed#girlfriend #datenight.”
Raj and Shilpa got married in 2009. They have a seven-year-old son named Viaan.
First Published: Jun 08, 2019 14:17 IST