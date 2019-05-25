Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan celebrates birthday dressed as Harry Potter. See his pics with other Bollywood star kids

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra threw a big birthday party for their son Viaan on Saturday. The birthday boy was dressed as Harry Potter for his party, complete with a Hogwarts uniform, a wand and some thick round glasses.

Shilpa, too, was inspired by the theme and wore a large Sorting Hat to the party and round glasses. Raj wore a long black cardigan that looked like a Hogwarts cape. His T-shirt showed a lightning symbol, inspired by the lightning scar on Harry’s forehead.

Also read: Salman Khan on Priyanka Chopra quitting Bharat: ‘She chose USA in the nick of time, she can be part of film’s promotions’

The party was attended by other Bollywood celebs and their kids as well. Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap attended the party with her son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Actor Esha Deol’s businessman husband Bharat Takhtani arrived with their daughter Radhya. Filmmaker Farah Khan arrived with her son Czar and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita arrived with her son Ahil. Check out more pics from the party:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra with their son and birthday boy Viaan. ( Varinder Chawla )

Tahira Kashyap and her kids arrive for Viaan’s birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Guests arrive for Viaan’s birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Bharat Takhtani and Neelam arrive for Viaan’s birthday party with their kids. ( Varinder Chawla )

Isha Koppikar and Arpita Khan Sharma with son Ahil arrive for Viaan’s birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Farah Khan and her son arrive for Viaan’s birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Guests arrive for Viaan’s birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Guests arrive for Viaan’s birthday party. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa recently shared a video of her son trying to impress Tiger Shroff. It showed shirtless Tiger “in the house” with Viaan doing the back flip. “Little gymnastic student showing off some skills in front of guru and the ‘Student of the Year’. Tiger Shroff, thank you for being his inspiration. Viaan did his ‘first’ back flip to impress youm,” Shilpa said. Tiger responded: “He is my inspiration now. This is just the beginning for my superhero bro Viaan.”

Shilpa and Raj tired the knot in 2009 and welcomed Viaan in 2013. She talked about her married life on her show Super Dancer 3. “It’s important to have the relationship of friendship in any relationship. I think Raj and I never feel that we are tied to this relationship of marriage.

“Even now we go on dates on Friday nights, we call each other girlfriend and boyfriend. So, we don’t want to feel that burden that we are together just because we are in a marriage,” she added. She thinks most marriages fall apart because “they think they have some pressure so touchwood, that’s not there between us”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 25, 2019 19:05 IST