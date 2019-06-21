Shilpa Shetty on yoga: ‘I don’t do it just to look younger or age gracefully, have adapted it as a way of living’

Apart from being a popular celebrity, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has also made a mark for herself in the fitness world. And yoga is a very big part of her fitness regimen. Shilpa, who started practising yoga 18 years ago, to cure cervical spondylosis, can easily be called the unofficial torchbearer of this ancient practice. The 44-year-old fitness enthusiast has since based her life on yoga and practices it “thrice a week for an hour”, and gives full credit to it for helping her “lead a healthy and balanced life”. On International Day of Yoga, Shilpa talks about her love for yoga and how it has changed her life. Excerpts from an interview:

Everyone says that you’re ageing in reverse. Is yoga the secret?

Yoga is one of the mantras that work on the ageing process. The inner glow maybe its after effects. But for me, yoga is just not about ageing gracefully and I don’t do yoga just to look younger. I’ve adapted it as a way of living and it makes me calm. I love to do Surya Namaskar; it helps stretches the entire body.

Shilpa Shetty’s favourite asana on International Yoga Day

Have you ever tried doing couple yoga with your husband Raj Kundra?

When Raj initially started doing yoga, he’d scream and say ‘Aaaahhh, how can you do this? How can you bend your knee?’ (laughs). Jab tak mai unko stretch karaungi, pata nahi mera kya hoga. But thankfully, he’s now enjoying it and practices whenever he gets time.

Your son, Vivaan (6), also seems to be following your footstep...

He does yoga at school. I strongly feel it should be made a compulsory subject for kids. Yoga is a science and one must start doing it at a younger age, so when they grow up, they can put it into use and continue practising it as they get older.

Shilpa Shetty doing yoga at her residence in Mumbai on June 17, 2019. ( IANS )

Is there something special in store for the World Yoga Day?

I’m launching ‘partner yoga’ with my sister Shamita [Shetty; actor] today, on my newly launched The Shilpa Shetty app. It was the first time Shamita and I did yoga together and it was so much fun and we had a blast shooting for the programme.

Besides you, which actor you think follows yoga as a way of life?

Look at Rekhaji, she does yoga everyday and looks so beautiful even at this age. Her dance moves and the glow on her face... it’s all so fantastic and she’s full of energy.

And who in Bollywood needs to start doing yoga right away?

Kyu meri band bajaa rahi ho (laughs). I can’t name them. But I’d say everyone should do yoga because we all lead a very tough life. Nowadays, it isn’t like what it used to be 25 years ago. You’ve to check your emails everyday and complete your kids’ work. You’ve to meet the deadline of 70 other things in your list. Being a mother and a professional at the same time, yoga can glide you around the bend. I’d have gone mad if I wouldn’t have been doing yoga.

Have your workout videos you post on social media been subjected to trolling?

There are people who write negative comments but I don’t take them seriously. They’re there only to make nasty statements about what others are doing; that’s their claim to fame. But, I make fitness videos to connect with people who want some direction and share with them what I eat every day, so they can incorporate that in their life.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 12:43 IST