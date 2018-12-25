Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Esha Deol, Asin, Soha Ali Khan share pics of their kids celebrating Christmas. See them here

Several Bollywood stars such as Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Asin, Soha Ali Khan and Esha Deol have posted pictures of their kids celebrating Christmas.

Shilpa Shetty, posted some pictures with son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra. While one picture was a family portrait in another video clip she is on a sleigh with Santa Claus. The family is currently in London. Sharing the picture, Shilpa wrote: “Merry Christmas Instafam... Wishing you all loads of peace, joy and love .. Love The Kundra Family #gratitude #christmaswishes #love #familytime #londondiaries.”

Sara Ali Khan posted two pictures from her Christmas celebrations at dad Saif Ali Khan’s place. In them are Taimur, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Saif's wife Kareena Kapoor.

Sharing them, Sara wrote: “Merry merry merry Christmas to everyone.”

Similarly, Karisma Kapoor posted a few pictures with her kids Samiera and Kiaan, and wrote: “Merry Christmas #thisisus #christmaseve.”

Actor Asin shared few throwback pictures from last year's Christmas celebrations, featuring her little daughter, who was barely two months old then. She wrote: “#Throwback Same time last year - Arin’s 1st Christmas- 2 months old #piecesofmyheart.” The infant can be seen in her dad’s arms, fast asleep, in a Santa frock.

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, as she stands close to a massive Christmas tree and wrote: “We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! #merrychristmas.”

Esha Deol also shared pictures of their Christmas celebrations and taking the lead was baby Radhya, who was dressed for the occasion in a Santa suit.

Sharing it, Esha wrote: “When Radhya decided to be “baby Santa “ for her friends..... and suddenly saw chachu @dtakhtani turn up as “big Santa” (see video).”

