Shilpa Shetty was trying for second child for 5 years, decided the name Samisha when she was 21

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 15:04 IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who announced the birth of her second child, a daughter named Samisha Shetty Kundra, on Friday, has said in an interview that she had been trying to have a child with husband Raj Kundra for five years.

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa said, “We had been trying for second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month.”

Shilpa thanked her team for helping her prepare for the arrival of Samisha. She said, “They helped me complete most of my work before I took the long break in February.”

Asked about when she came up with the name for her daughter, Shilpa said, “I came up with it when I was 21. I had always prayed for a daughter.” Shilpa in her Instagram announcement had written, “‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for ‘someone like God’. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family.”

The baby was born on February 15, Shilpa wrote on Instagram, and added, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, Samisha Shetty Kundra.”

Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.

