Home / Bollywood / Day after Shilpa Shetty welcomed baby, Rangoli Chandel announces she’s adopting, wants to discourage surrogacy

Day after Shilpa Shetty welcomed baby, Rangoli Chandel announces she’s adopting, wants to discourage surrogacy

Kangana Ranaut’s sister, Rangoli Chandel has announced that she’s adopting a baby girl. In a series of tweets, she discouraged couples to take the surrogacy route.

bollywood Updated: Feb 22, 2020 12:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Rangoli Chandel has announced her decision to adopt a child.
Rangoli Chandel has announced her decision to adopt a child.
         

A day after actor Shilpa Shetty announced the birth of her daughter, via surrogacy, actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has said that she is in the process of adopting a girl. In a series of tweets, Rangoli said she wants to urge couples to adopt instead of taking the surrogacy route.

She wrote, “I have a baby I want another one my husband and I decided to adopt, I want to encourage couples to adopt than to go for surrogates, to each his own but let’s try and give homes to those also who are already in this world and longing for parents.”

Rangoli added, “My sister has inspired us to do this, Ajay and I have done all the formalities hopefully in few months our baby girl will be with us, Kangana as named her Ganga so fortunate to be able to give home to a child.”

 

 

On Friday, Shilpa had announced the arrival of her daughter. She’d written in a social media post, “Our prayers have been answered with a miracle. With gratitude in our hearts we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel. Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born on 15th February 2020 Junior SSK in the house.”

Her husband, businessman Raj Kundra had tweeted, “I can’t express how happy I am to announce the newest member of our family Somisha Shetty Kundra blessed with a baby girl.” Shilpa and Raj got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012.

Previously, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have also welcomed children through surrogacy.

