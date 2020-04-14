Shoojit Sircar: How can I think about getting back to work amid this crisis?

bollywood

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 12:00 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought life to a standstill and every industry is facing grim prospects including the film industry, bringing several productions to a halt and releases postponed indefinitely. Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, too, has been impacted by all this but he’s keeping a positive outlook.

“One thing I’m not worried about is when I’ll be able to get back to work. It doesn’t bother me at all. How can I think about getting back to work amid this crisis? I’m not thinking about when my films will release or when I’ll be able to start a project,” says Sircar, adding that he’s also keeping away from news “because too much information is also poisonous”.

Sircar’s film Gulabo Sitabo was slated to release this month. Besides, he was also directing a biopic starring Vicky Kaushal.

In the meantime, the director is keeping himself busy sharing interesting posts on social media. He recently shared a post on “self slapping”.

As spas are shut, Practice "Self Slapping", It improves blood circulation and gives your skin a rosy glow. It massages and firms up your facial muscles – taking years off your face. And also can awaken our sleeping conscience. And of course not hurting yourself:). — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) March 30, 2020

Asked from where is all this coming from, Sircar replies with a laugh, “I’m just posting what comes to my mind. I’m not really putting too much thought into it. But yes, there are times when I feel worried because of the children. But I have a mantra to deal with it. Anything can happen anytime in life, you just have to adapt and reboot accordingly.”

And there’s another mantra that he’s following amid this lockdown — staying away from films completely. He explains, “I’m already exhausted watching too many films. As a filmmaker I do watch many regularly. So now, I’m watching documentaries on science, environment and spiritualism. I’m doing all those things that distract me from panic and anxiety.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more.