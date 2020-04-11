e-paper
Shoojit Sircar wonders how 'intimate scenes' will be shot post Covid-19, Dia Mirza chimes in

Shoojit Sircar wonders how ‘intimate scenes’ will be shot post Covid-19, Dia Mirza chimes in

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar can’t help but wonder how intimate scenes will be shot once filming resumes after the coronavirus lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Apr 11, 2020 20:00 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Shoojit Sircar’s next film is an Udham Singh biopic.
What happens to hugs and kisses on screen once the COVID-19 storm passes? Will actors be confident about intimate scenes, or cautious? Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar cannot help mulling over the matter, in the course of a weekend spent at home doing precious little, amid the ongoing lockdown that looks all set to be extended by two more weeks.

"How the cinema world conducts shooting intimate scenarios in the film to be seen and planned, after all this is over. Especially the intimate kissing/hugging scenes. How close or how far.. or cheat story telling in those intimate scenes for sometime," the Piku director wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

"Intimate scenes "

A post shared by Shoojit Sircar (@shoojitsircar) on

Actor Dia Mirza commented: "Guru, the entire process of making a film is intimate! So many people all coming together to create moment after moment in unity and synchronised effort. Aap intimate scene ki baath kar rahe ho, how will all that change? Will we be masked and gloved as a crew? Only time will tell."

A user had this witty quip: "Go back to the 60s/70s, show two flowers swaying." Another pondered over the very future of film shoots, and not just intimate scenes. "How will the industry shoot at all, if they ban gatherings of 50 or more people?" the user wondered.

Also read: Varun Dhawan reveals his relative has tested positive for coronavirus: ‘It’s very close to home right now’

Another user suggested performing a health check-up for actors before shooting intimate scenes: "Probably all the actors involved would be asked to go through a medical test first."

"I think time has come for virtual intimacy till we find corona vaccine," opined another user.

