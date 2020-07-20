e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘Should’ve watched my films in theatres then’: Anurag Kashyap reacts after fan says he made great films but got ‘starstruck’

‘Should’ve watched my films in theatres then’: Anurag Kashyap reacts after fan says he made great films but got ‘starstruck’

Anurag Kashyap has reacted to a Twitter user who said that the director got ‘starstruck’ after his great bunch of films.

bollywood Updated: Jul 20, 2020 06:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anurag Kashyap says people should have watched and supported his films if they did not want him to get ‘starstruck’.
Anurag Kashyap says people should have watched and supported his films if they did not want him to get ‘starstruck’.
         

Anurag Kashyap is not one to accept your backhanded compliments. On Sunday, a ‘fan’ called him a legend in a tweet for making great films such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Black Friday. However, the way the tweet ended, did not sit well with Anurag.

“Anurag Kashyap is legend , the one with Masterpiece of Black Friday and Gangs of Wasseypur..Such classics to be taught in film school..BUT then he got star struck,” read the fan’s tweet. They were most likely referring to Anurag’s film Bombay Velvet which starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

 

Anurag knows that a film’s success also depends of the audience that watches and supports it. He wrote in his reply, “Had you watched that film in a cinema hall, then neither would I have to be starstruck nor you’d be left screaming ‘nepotism, nepotism, nepotism’.”

Earlier on Sunday, Anurag had tweet about Richa Chadha’s blogpost mentioning how she was paid only Rs 2.5 lakh for her role in Gangs of Wasseypur movies. “She is right. Most actors and crew got paid similar amounts or less and I had to forfeit my entire fees to make GOW. Funny thing is we still own 50%IPR on GOW and we have never seen a penny on it or know about it’s income. For the studio it’s still a flop,” he wrote in a tweet.

“Despite the film being seen the world over and playing on various OTT platform, according to them they haven’t made any money on a film that was made under 18 Cr. And then they actually Once few years back asked me to make a part 3,” he added.

Also read: Shekhar Kapur reacts to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment: ‘Just saw Kai Po Che again’

In her blog, Richa had said that in India, actors aren’t given residuals for their work,which be the reason why many yesteryear actors were reportedly left destitute in their final days. However, she added that the film’s sustained popularity means someone must be profiting from it. “If I am not wrong, again, (going by rules for residual payments in other film industries) even if I were to earn royalty of this film, (*if I worked under the SAG guidelines, I would get only be getting a small percentage, under different categories capped at a maximum of 6.2 percent).”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In Gehlot vs Pilot, Congress backs regional leadership
In Gehlot vs Pilot, Congress backs regional leadership
Highest single-day spike of 40k pushes coronavirus count past 1.1 million
Highest single-day spike of 40k pushes coronavirus count past 1.1 million
ED files new charge sheet to aid Mehul Choksi’s extradition
ED files new charge sheet to aid Mehul Choksi’s extradition
Waterlogged since 1950s: Why Minto Bridge is Delhi’s flooding constant
Waterlogged since 1950s: Why Minto Bridge is Delhi’s flooding constant
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
UAE launches space mission ‘Hope’ to Mars from Japan
UAE launches space mission ‘Hope’ to Mars from Japan
Covid19: Delhi govt to add 600 more ICU beds by month end
Covid19: Delhi govt to add 600 more ICU beds by month end
Covid update: PM Modi speaks to CMs; global deaths cross 6 lakh; Big B’s tweet
Covid update: PM Modi speaks to CMs; global deaths cross 6 lakh; Big B’s tweet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In