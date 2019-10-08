Shraddha Kapoor on replacing Katrina Kaif for Street Dancer 3D: ‘These things happen, eventually it is what you’re happy with’

bollywood

Oct 08, 2019

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has opened up on replacing Katrina Kaif opposite Varun Dhawan in Street Dancer 3D and said that “these things happen”. She also pointed out that was finalised for Saina Nehwal biopic but could not do it “for whatever reasons”. Parineeti Chopra was later chosen for the biopic and has already begun prep for the same.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Shraddha said in an interview, “No, not at all. Ultimately I feel like there are so many reasons. Like I couldn’t do Saina (Saina Nehwal’s biopic) for whatever reasons and these things happen. Eventually, I think it is what you’re happy with.”

Shraddha also talked about her excitement on doing the dance film. “ I was super thrilled that I came on board for Street Dancer 3. I love to dance. It’s one of my most favourite things in the world. So I was super excited to get back on Street Dancer and be with my old gang -- my ABCD 2 gang. Characterisation is super different and very very exciting. So, I was only happy about it. And for whatever reason am in the film, I’ve had a great time. Am very happy,” she added.

Last seen opposite Prabhas in Saaho and in Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha has begun work on the third film in Tiger Shroff’s hit franchise, Baaghi 3. Talking about Chhichhore, Shraddha’s dad Shakti Kapoor had said, “I was stunned after the movie and couldn’t get up as I was so touched. My daughter and Sushant (Kapoor) helped me out and I realised that moment how important it is to make such movies. Such movies should be made and directors like Nitesh Tiwari and producer like Sajid Bhai (Sajid Nadiadwala) are the ones who make us proud. Sajid bhai who is making such movies along with commercial cinemas, understands the need of the message.”

