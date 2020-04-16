Shriya Saran gets cheap comment during Instagram live, husband Andrei Koscheev has funny response

bollywood

Actor Shriya Saran is known for her amazing dance moves, stunning figure and glamorous screen presence. Time and again, fans have expressed their love and admiration for these qualities, although there are occasions when some of them can go beyond the limits of decency.

In a recent live session on Instagram, a user, while describing Shriya, wrote: “Nice b***s.” She ignored the comment while her husband Andrei Koscheev, who was also part of her live question-answer session, seemed to take it sportingly. “I agree with you guys, more comments on her please,” he said.

Shriya got married to Andrei Koscheev in a hush-hush ceremony in Rajasthan in 2018. She is currently in Spain, and regularly takes to her social media accounts to post messages and pictures with her husband.

In an interview not long ago, Shriya said: “God has been kind and I’m blessed to have such a supportive partner like Andrei. I somehow like the word partner more than husband. Because Andrei is like my partner-in-crime, partner-in-fun and everything else. He’s really proud of me and my work. Whenever I’m stressed or worried about what I’m doing, he always tries to calm me down. He’s the best thing that’s happened to me and I’m loving every minute that I spend with him.”

In a recent interview, Shriya spoke about how her husband displayed symptoms of Covid-19, but wasn’t given admission in the hospital. She said, ‘‘Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have Covid-19, he will get it if he stays here,’ the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us.”

On the work front, Shriya is likely to star opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna in director Boyapati Srinu’s next.

