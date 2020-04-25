e-paper
Shruti Haasan asked if she'd stalk an ex or be stalked by an ex, here's her answer

Shruti Haasan asked if she’d stalk an ex or be stalked by an ex, here’s her answer

Shruti Haasan played the ‘would you rather’ game on social media and revealed whether she’d prefer stalking her ex or being stalked by her ex.

bollywood Updated: Apr 25, 2020 08:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Shruti Haasan plays the ‘would you rather’ game on social media.
Shruti Haasan revealed on social media that she would neither stalk her ex nor be stalked by her ex. Shruti on Thursday night was playing the "Would you rather" game on Instagram stories where two options were given to her by the automated filter.

The options read: "Stalk an ex or be stalked by your ex." Shruti made a shocked, funny face and said: "Would I rather... Stalk an ex? oh god... neither." Shruti later shared a video of her "random moments" amid lockdown. The clip is a compilation of how the actress is passing time.

 

"Isolations diaries - because no one asked for this video log 0f random moments #insomnia#altj #Clara," she captioned the video, where she is seen sleeping, petting her cat, baking and doing the hula hoop among many other activities.

Recently, Shruti joined her father, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, in the song Avirum Anbum, which aims at spreading hope, positivity and love in these testing times. Kamal Haasan has penned and directed the number.

