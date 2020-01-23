Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan behind-the-scenes: Ayushmann Khurrana shows us a glimpse of ‘mad characters’. Watch

bollywood

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer was lapped up by the audience for its interesting take on a same-sex love story starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar of Kota Factory fame. The makers have now shared a behind-the-scenes video, which proves the film’s making was as much fun as it looks on screen.

It shows Ayushmann’s entry scene in the trailer, which had him dressed in a red superhero costume. He is seen beating all bad cartoon characters (in colourful bloated costumes) with one blow. After mastering the scene, the actor said, “It was phenomenal, I feel like a superstar, if not Superman, I feel like Ayushmann.”

It then goes on to introduce the Tripathi family, beginning from Gajraj Rao’s Shankar Tripathi, who is standing in front of a pedestal fan. He is soon joined by Neena Gupta, who plays his wife Sunaina Tripathi, and Maanvi Gagroo, who plays Goggle Tripathi in the film. She goes on to pose for selfies with everyone including Jitendra’s Aman Tripathi, while holding a tiny portable fan in her hand. They all seem to shooting Aman’s wedding sequence.

There are few more hilarious scenes and shows the cast breaking into laughter after giving their take. Ayushmann goes on to say, “Humari film me bhasad hai, pura khandan pagalo ka khandan hai. Every character is mad, apart from Jeetu actually (The entire family is a mad family).”

Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie narrates the story of the central duo, played by Ayushmann and his love Jitendra Kumar and their journey into convincing their parents, the society and themselves to stay together. The comedy film with a powerful message is set to hit the big theatres on February 21.

Ayushmann recently revealed his parents’ reaction to the trailer. He said, “When I showed them (parents) the trailer of the film, they absolutely loved it. They saw it on loop and laughed all the way through. I was thrilled with this reaction from them because I realized immediately that the subject, my character has appealed and connected with them.”

