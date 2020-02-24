Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan vs Bhoot box office day 3: Ayushmann film earns Rs 32.16 cr, Vicky Kaushal movie struggles

bollywood

It was an interesting weekend at the box office as the audience had Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship to choose from. While the Ayushmann Khurrana comedy that is being billed as India’s first mainstream film about same-sex love found the audience in the metros, Vicky Kaushal’s horror film got a muted response.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan earned Rs 32.16 crore in the first weekend at the box office. “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan records healthy weekend... Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3... Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings... Important to stay strong from Mon to Thu... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 11.53 cr. Total: ₹ 32.16 cr. #India biz. #SMZS,” he tweeted. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan records healthy weekend... Good growth on Day 2, limited growth on Day 3... Metros dominate, contribute to its earnings... Important to stay strong from Mon to Thu... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr. Total: ₹ 32.66 cr. #India biz. #SMZS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

However, the number was lower than the last three films of Ayushmann. “AyushmannKhurrana versus #AyushmannKhurrana... *Opening Weekend* biz... 2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 44.57 cr 2019: #Bala ₹ 43.95 cr 2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd] 2020: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan ₹ 32.16 cr 2019: #Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr *Opening Weekend* biz... 2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr 2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr 2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 11.52 cr #India biz,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal film failed to “make the desired noise at ticket window” as per Taran. “Bhoot struggles, doesn’t make the desired noise at ticket window... Witnesses minimal growth on Day 2 and 3... Finds limited patronage at multiplexes... Sustaining well from Mon to Thu is pivotal... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr. Total: ₹ 16.36 cr. #India biz,” he wrote.

Comparing Vicky’s films to each other, he added, “#VickyKaushal versus #VickyKaushal... *Opening Weekend* biz... 2019: #Uri ₹ 35.73 cr 2018: #Raazi ₹ 32.94 cr 2020: #Bhoot ₹ 16.36 cr 2018: #Manmarziyaan ₹ 14.33 cr 2016: #RamanRaghav 2.0 ₹ 3.98 cr Note: #Sanju is not included in this list. #India biz.”