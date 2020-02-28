Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan vs Bhoot Part One box office: Ayushmann film earns Rs 44.84 cr, Vicky Kaushal-starrer at Rs 24.18 cr

bollywood

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship have completed one week at the box office. While the former is a gay love story and stands at a total of Rs 44.84 crore, the latter is a horror film has collected Rs 24 crore in its first week.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day-wise collections of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Twitter. He wrote, “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan fares below expectations in Week 1... Healthy weekend, slides downwards on weekdays... Weekend 2 pivotal... Fri 9.55 cr, Sat 11.08 cr, Sun 12.03 cr, Mon 3.87 cr, Tue 3.07 cr, Wed 2.62 cr, Thu 2.62 cr. Total: Rs 44.84 cr. #India biz. #SMZS.”

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar as a gay couple and also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in prominent roles. The film deals with same sex relationships in a light mood.

It has, however, performed below expectations as its far from entering the Rs 100 crore club. Despite being Ayushmann’s third highest opening film, it is yet to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship stars Vicky Kaushal as the protagonist who struggles amid paranormal activities on a haunted ship. Sharing the week-one collections of the film, Taran tweeted, “#Bhoot has low Week 1... Limited growth over weekend, below par trending on weekdays... Weekend 2 is extremely crucial... Fri 5.10 cr, Sat 5.52 cr, Sun 5.74 cr, Mon 2.32 cr, Tue 2.10 cr, Wed 1.85 cr, Thu 1.55 cr. Total: Rs 24.18 cr. #India biz.”

On being asked about what led to such a performance of the films, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh told Hindustan Times, “The audience now goes to watch the film only if the content is good and is up to their expectations. They are not watching them just for the sake of watching a film. I feel the films couldn’t match up to the expectations of the audiences this month. The social media game of films is so strong these days that until the film is good, the audience doesn’t fight for it.”

