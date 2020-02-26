Box office report: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to Love Aaj Kal, nothing could light up BO like Tanhaji

bollywood

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 18:07 IST

After a prosperous beginning of the year 2020 with a Rs 270 crore plus film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, February appeared to be a comparatively tougher month for the movie business. Despite the Valentine’s Day mood, neither Imtiaz Ali’s romantic film Love Aaj Kal nor the high on glamour film Malang could hold the ground for more than a week. Though Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s same-sex love story Shubh Mangal Zayada Saavdhan looked hopeful amid positive reviews, it too seems to be on the verge of fizzling out during its first week. With Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad still among upcoming releases this month, the fortunes m,ay change.

Taapsee plays the central role in Thappad, which is expected to open at around Rs 2-3 crore. The Anubhav Sinha film will certainly have to earn a solid word of mouth to turn the tables.

Tanhaji and Chhapaak had opened the box office this year.

Tanhaji gave 2020 a blockbuster opening

January began on a high note with Ajay Devgn’s 100th film turning out to be the biggest blockbuster of his career, with a domestic collections of Rs 276 crore. The period drama went on to dominate the entire month as well as the following month while subsequent films released and died down under its dominance. It had released alongside Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, which wrapped at Rs 34 crore amid the JNU controversy surrounding the actor.

Street Dancer 3D vs Panga

The Republic Day weekend witnessed two major releases: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s dance film Street Dance 3D and Kangana Ranaut’s Panga. While the former did an average business of Rs 68.17 crore, Kangana’s film collected Rs 28.80 crore. A week later, Saif Ali Khan’s Jawaani Jaaneman failed to reap benefits from the positive reviews and also wrapped up at a little over Rs 28 crore.

Malang takes over

February began on a promising note with Mohit Suri’s suspense thriller, Malang on February 7. The film rode high on expectations for Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani’s scorching chemistry and registered a decent opening of Rs 6.71 crore. Th film went on to earn a little over Rs 50 crore.

Also read: Thappad movie review: Taapsee Pannu film is a scorching indictment of everything that’s wrong with us

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in a still from Love Aaj Kal.

Audience said this is hardly Love Aaj Kal

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal was the much-anticipated Valentine’s Day release of the year but couldn’t click with the audience. It recorded the highest opening of the month with collections of Rs 12 crore but died a quick death at the ticket counters at just Rs 34 crore.

On being asked about what keeping cine lovers away from movie theatres, film trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, “Love Aaj Kal did get a push on Valentine’s Day, but after that but it couldn’t capitalise on the mood during the weekend. Same was the case with other releases. The content of any of the films that released this month haven’t been appreciated by the audience. The audience now goes to watch the film only if the content is good and is up to their expectations. They are not watching them just for the sake of watching a film. I feel the films couldn’t match up to the expectations of the audiences this month. The social media game of films is so strong these days that until the film is not good, the audience doesn’t fight for it.”

It was Shubh Mangal only during the opening weekend

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan came as a ray of hope last Friday as it got a thumbs up from the critics and the audience. The film opened at Rs 9.55 crore and went up to collect Rs 12 crore on its first Sunday but fell with a thud during the week. It currently stands at a domestic total of Rs 39.60 crore.

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One The Haunted Ship too failed to keep the ship afloat. After an average opening of Rs 5.10 crore, it collected just Rs 20.78 crore in its first five days.

Follow @htshowbiz for more