Shweta Tripathi’s mehendi pics are as lovely as her dress

Bollywood actor Shweta Tripathi, best known for her performances in Masaan and Haraamkhor, is getting married on Friday and the ceremonies have already begun. She has shared pictures from her mehendi ceremony in an Instagram story and they are cute, to say the least. The ceremony was held at rapper SlowCheetah’s house.

Shweta will marry rapper SlowCheetah aka Chaitanya Sharma in a private ceremony in Goa.

The mehendi was a fun filled event with the bride-to-be looking adorable in a yellow mid-length dress. On her left hand, Shweta has a roller-coaster as that’s where Cheetah had asked her out when they first started dating, and on the other hand she has a plane where their love story began. Under the plane is a placard with their wedding date on it (29th June 2018).

Shweta is seen enjoying her time clad in a mustard yellow gown with no makeup.

Shweta announced her wedding earlier this year. The couple kept the venue for the wedding a secret as they want it to be an intimate affair.

Earlier, speaking about her wedding, Shweta told Hindustan Times, “Goa has always been the perfect runaway getaway for us. We’ve gone there every little chance we’ve got and getting married here is just perfect. The shaadi is the first function and then it’s just parties, there’s after-party, pool party and pyjama party. We got to give them what they want! “

Asked about her preparations, she added, “I don’t think you can ever be through with preparations for a wedding and an exam. Last minute revision is a must!”

Shweta and Chaitanya plan to host parties on June 27 and June 30 in Mumbai for friends in the industry.

