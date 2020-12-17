Shweta Tripathi Sharma: Unlike most commercials films, on OTT, characters aren’t dry-cleaned

bollywood

Having done a number of web series and films in the last few years, actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma has found her happy place. She feels it’s a good time to be an actor given the kind of opportunities on the web. She loves the 70mm charm, but if OTT is where she gets to do the kind of work she enjoys, she is more than content.

“The web has given a new life not only to actors but to stories, story tellers, musicians… On OTT, characters are not dry-cleaned. For example Guddu and Munna (played by Ali Fazal and Divyenndu in Mirzapur) have their set of flaws but you still like them. If you think of Madhuri or Bina (in Mirzapur), these girls aren’t flawless by the moral compass as in ladke kuch bhi kare par ladkiya nahi kar sakte. But in reality we’re all black and white,” says the actor, best known for projects The Trip, Mirzapur, Tripling, The Gone Game, Cargo and Raat Akeli Hai.

Therefore, Sharma opines that viewers find the content on OTT relatable. “People see themselves in those characters. Since Laakhon Mein Ek is on the web, we could show those dark circles, freckles, face lines etc but you don’t get these liberties in most commercial films. The connectivity and relatable factor on OTT makes it all the more relevant. It’s a great time for the audience too,” adds Sharma, who’ll be seen in two upcoming web series and the film Rashmi Rocket.

Like many others, she feels that the absence of box office pressure on OTT is an advantage. She explains, “A good show like Scam 1992 became all the more popular through word of mouth. People spoke about it to their friends, family and wrote on their timelines. What can be more liberating than good stories and performances being noticed organically? I don’t think much about numbers. I’m excited to do good stories. I’m happiest on the set and don’t want to pollute that.”

Recently, government released notification that OTT platforms will come under purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Reportedly some OTT platforms have signed a self regulation code.

Sharma believes a proper discussion around any topic does bring about a solution, but self-censorship is the first step.

“We all have the right to freedom of speech and expression. We’ve to be responsible ourselves first. Art is often a reflection of our society. So the cleaning up needs to happen both ways, we can’t be hypocritical about it. It’s not like if we stop using cuss words or showing crime it won’t happen in society. If it does then we must immediately stop but that isn’t the situation. Also, audience are intelligent — they know what is fiction, real or entertainment,” she ends.

