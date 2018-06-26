Shweta Tripathi: Wedding prep, keeping everything in check is hard... just like directing a film

Actor Shweta Tripathi is set to tie the knot with her rapper boyfriend, Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheeta on June 29. She recalls the time when the two met and fell in love.

“I don’t think any violins played or there was a moment of realisation when we fell in love. I think it’s about many days and months and not just one moment. That’s how life is. All those small moments make the foundation of a relationship and that is what happened between us,” says Shweta, who has been dating Chaitanya from last five years. The two got engaged in April this year.

Chaitanya was the youngest in the theatre group when Shweta met him and their conversations on a flight made Shweta realise that “I wanted this person in my life.”

Is she experiencing any wedding jitters? “Yes!” exclaims Shweta, before adding, “I never thought I would be nervous because I know him so well. I know that he is the man I want to spend my life with, but managing the [wedding] preparations, keeping everything in check is just so much hard work. It is like directing a film.”

Shweta, whose performance in films such as Masaan (2015) and Haramkhor (2015) has been appreciated, never discussed her love life publically. “I saw a lot of people asking who am I dating. It’s not that I ever wanted to hide it from anybody but it’s not something to be talked about. I didn’t have a problem with people knowing about my personal life but I think there is a point where you want to stop and draw certain boundaries. Both of us want to be known for our work and not anything else,” says Shweta.

