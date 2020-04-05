e-paper
Sidharth Shukla's Pakistani fan reveals he is coronavirus-positive, says 'pray for me'. Actor's response floors internet

Sidharth Shukla’s Pakistani fan reveals he is coronavirus-positive, says ‘pray for me’. Actor’s response floors internet

A coronavirus-positive fan from Pakistan asked Sidharth Shukla to pray for him. The actor’s empathetic response has won over his fans.

tv Updated: Apr 05, 2020 12:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Sidharth Shukla has prayed for quick recovery of his fan from Pakistan.
Sidharth Shukla has prayed for quick recovery of his fan from Pakistan.
         

Sidharth Shukla has been enjoying a surge in popularity since his appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and eventual win. Now, it appears, the actor is equally popular in Pakistan as well. Recently, the actor received a request from a Pakistani fan, asking him to pray for him as he has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Pakistan has recorded 2,818 cases and 41 deaths due to the pandemic till Saturday.

“I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers,” the fan tweeted, “If I will not make a come-back plz tell Sidharth that i Joined twitter just for @sidharth_shukla and i will always adore him... #WeLoveSidharth #SidharthShukla #ProudSidheat.”

Hindustantimes

To this, Sidharth replied, “Hey Hania am really sorry to hear about you... but it’s ok you will be fine and back soon hope doctors are taking good care of you ...maintain social distancing so that you don’t happen to pass it to someone... will n have already prayed for your speedy recovery .. Stay strong.”

Sidharth’s response had Twitter calling him a ‘real hero’ and a ‘good human being’.

On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan asked the country to be prepared, “Nobody should have the false notion that they will be safe from this (coronavirus)...Look at New York where most of the rich people live.”

There were many reports claiming that Sidharth has bagged a role in a Bollywood movie, and has started prepping for it. Quizzed about the reports, Sidharth said: “When I am ready to announce my next project, I will definitely let you guys know. As of now rumours shall be rumours and there are so many floating.”

He recently came out with his first music video with Shehnaaz Gill, Asked about their relationship status after Bigg Boss, Sidharth called her a “dear friend”.

