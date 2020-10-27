e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Since the pandemic, my approach in life has changed. I have become more positive: Fatima Sana Sheikh

Since the pandemic, my approach in life has changed. I have become more positive: Fatima Sana Sheikh

The actor is looking forward to her next release, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which will release in theatres soon

bollywood Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 14:35 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Fatima’s got two releases - Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo- releasing soon.
Fatima’s got two releases - Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and Ludo- releasing soon.
         

Fatima Sana Shaikh is pleased that her film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is releasing soon. The cherry on the cake for her is that it is releasing in the theatres. Intimidated by co-star Manoj Bajpayee, she shares, “When I heard the script, I was blown up by the cast. I signed the film as I wanted to work with Manoj sir, Diljit (Dosanj) and director Abhishek Sharma. Working with the talented Manoj sir is was quite enriching. I was quite nervous about how performing in front of him but he made me quite comfortable. Doing a situational comedy was a first for me, so while acting, I learnt my strengths and weaknesses.” Shaikh found Diljit “such a sweet bachcha and so talented”.

While it is good news that the film will release in theatres, with the pandemic the footfalls might not be as expected. The Dangal (2016) actor is unfazed. “I try not to think about these things. I am focusing on the fact that two of my films will release soon. Pandemic and Corona are the new normal and we have to live with it. Who knew we would be stuck at home for year in 2020. Since the pandemic, my approach in life has changed. I have become more positive. So, I hope for the best and as every day, we are surviving the pandemic, so we will the smaller things like these (boxoffice).”

 

She has had a few releases in the last few years and doesn’t mind the slow growth. Talking about her career trajectory, she says, “I am instinct-driven. I take on movies that I would enjoy as an audience or else I don’t. Pata nahin kitna sahi ya galat hai yeh but I am following my heart for now. I don’t have a road map for my career. Neither do I step out often nor am I that visible as I stick to what I know. In all these years, I have done limited work as I like staying in my comfort zone.”

tags
top news
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
At NSA Doval’s meeting with Pompeo and Esper, focus on shared objectives
Hathras gangrape case: SC directs Allahabad high court to monitor CBI probe
Hathras gangrape case: SC directs Allahabad high court to monitor CBI probe
Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19
Union minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
2+2 Meeting: India to get US military satellite data; will China heed warning?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In