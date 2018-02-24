Singer Ankit Tiwari is ‘finally married’ to granny’s choice Pallavi Shukla. See first wedding pics

A few months after singer Ankit Tiwari’s grandmother met Bengaluru-based engineer Pallavi Shukla on a train, the Galliyan singer and Pallavi are “finally married”. Taking to Instagram, Ankit shared a few moments from the wedding that took place in Kanpur on Friday and wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows!” #AnkitwedsPallavi.”

Sharing another photo that shows Ankit and Pallavi posed for another photo in which the singer and his wife are looking the quintessential dulha dulhan. Ankit wrote, “In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make #finallymarried #love #married #life #love.” The couple are exchanging garlands with their family all around them.

The wedding was solemnized with close friends and family, according to Hindu rituals. Ankit will later host a reception for his colleagues from Bollywood in Mumbai.

Earlier, Ankit had shared a photo from his engagement ceremony and written, “I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respect you, showing you everyday that I hold you as high as the stars. #finallyengaged.”

He had also told IANS, “This is one of the most beautiful days of my life as I begin a new chapter with the blessing of my family. We are all overjoyed, happy and excited to welcome Pallavi, my better half who completes me, into my life.”

As far as arranged matches go, this one is quite a story. Ankit’s grandmother met Pallavi on a train and the two hit it off. Ankit’s granny liked Pallavi so much that she immediately decided that she is the perfect match for the singer. Talking to the tabloid, Ankit said, “Once dadi announced that Pallavi would be the family’s daughter-in-law, everyone agreed. I’m happy that the family is happy and a little nervous too. She is a very sweet and simple girl. During our first meeting there were 10 others seated between us.” He revealed that Pallavi is a mechanical engineer and is based in Bengaluru. Ankit said he had spoken to Pallavi about what life in the film industry entails.