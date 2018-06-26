Sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam, Anshula shower love on Arjun Kapoor on his birthday. See pics

Arjun Kapoor is being spoiled rotten with love on his birthday. The actor received the sweetest wishes from his sisters -- Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor -- and co-stars from Bollywood as he turned 33 on Tuesday.

His sister Anshula Kapoor wrote a long message for him on Instagram with a childhood picture of the two. She thanked her ‘anchor and protector’ for staying by her side through the toughest times. “Happy birthday Bhai !! You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You’ve always been our “protector” & my anchor in more ways than one - my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone. I will always be grateful that you’ve been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed. Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn’t have you be any other way. love you to infinity,” she wrote in her post.

Upcoming actor and Arjun’s stepsister Janhvi Kapoor also shared sweet words for her ‘bhaiya.’ “You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Sonam Kapoor, Arjun’s cousin, also posted a video of Arjun cutting his birthday cake, lamenting how she wasn’t able to join him on the fun. “Happy happy birthday Arjun! Love you tons! Wish I was there celebrating with you.. miss you! @arjunkapoor you’re the best brother anyone can have, to the funniest kindest gentlest boy,” she captioned it.

Alia Bhatt also posted Arjun’s picture from 2 States, in which they worked together, on her Instagram stories. She wished him a ‘blissful birthday with lots of love and cake.’

Arjun told HT in an interview that he is looking forward to celebrate his birthday with his sisters. “I was telling Janhvi and Anshula (sisters) the other day that on your birthday, you should eat as much cake as you want because you feel that it’s not unhealthy or that you won’t put on weight. I am not going to buy my own cake, but, I will eat whatever I get on my birthday pyaar se. I will eat one slice in everyone’s name, and that way I can finish an entire cake (laughs). On my birthday, I will not stop myself. So, let’s see what my sisters, family and friends get for me,” he said.

Arjun will soon be seen with Parineeti Chopra in Namastey England and Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar. Janhvi will make her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, which releases on July 20.

